ETV Bharat / state

16 Maoists With Six Carrying Rs 39 Lakh Bounty Surrender Before Jharkhand Police

Ranchi: Sixteen Maoists, including six of them carrying a combined bounty of Rs 39 lakh, surrendered before the Jharkhand Police here on Tuesday, a senior officer said. Santosh Mahto alias Basudev Da alias Dilip, who was wanted in 128 cases and carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, was among those who surrendered, he said.

"Of the 16 Maoists, six carried a total bounty of Rs 39 lakh on their heads. Five women members were also part of the group. A regional committee member and one zonal committee member are among them," the officer said.

Two sub-zonal committee members and two area committee functionaries were among those who surrendered, he said. The surrender of Santosh Mahto, a regional committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist), was one of the big achievements for the Jharkhand Police, the officer said.