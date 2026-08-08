5 Linked To Cross-Border Narcotics, Arms Smuggling Module Held With 21 Kg Heroin
Punjab Police said teams first arrested Gagan and Jaspinder Singh, and one pistol along with four live cartridges was recovered during their search.
By PTI
Published : August 8, 2026 at 7:21 AM IST
Chandigarh: Amritsar Commissionerate Police has arrested five persons allegedly linked with a cross-border narcotics and arms smuggling module, and recovered a massive stash of illicit psychoactive substances and an illegal firearm, a top official said on Friday.
Over 21 kg heroin, 970 grams of methamphetamine, a psychoactive substance commonly referred to as ICE, and one illegal .30 bore pistol along with four live cartridges have been recovered from accused.
The arrestees have been identified as Gagan alias Dishka (23) and Jaspinder Singh (25), residents of Gurdaspur district; Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukh (30) and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu (26), residents of Amritsar Rural; and Abhishek Sabharwal alias Abhi (25), an Amritsar resident.
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in direct contact with a foreign-based smuggler, who facilitated the smuggling of heroin and illegal weapons across the International Border for further distribution.
An FIR has been registered at Airport police station in Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages of the cross-border smuggling network and identify all persons associated with the cross-border handlers, DGP Yadav said.
Punjab Police in a statement said acting on reliable intelligence, police teams first arrested Gagan and Jaspinder Singh, and one pistol along with four live cartridges was recovered during their search. Police further recovered 1.01 kg heroin and 970 grams ICE based on their disclosure statements.
Based on their disclosures, police teams then arrested Sukhpreet alias Sukh, Abhishek Sabharwal alias Abhi and Manpreet alias Mannu, and recovered 20.2 kg heroin from their possession.
Investigation has revealed that accused Sukhpreet alias Sukh is a habitual offender and has previously been involved in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act.
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