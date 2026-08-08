ETV Bharat / state

5 Linked To Cross-Border Narcotics, Arms Smuggling Module Held With 21 Kg Heroin

Chandigarh: Amritsar Commissionerate Police has arrested five persons allegedly linked with a cross-border narcotics and arms smuggling module, and recovered a massive stash of illicit psychoactive substances and an illegal firearm, a top official said on Friday.

Over 21 kg heroin, 970 grams of methamphetamine, a psychoactive substance commonly referred to as ICE, and one illegal .30 bore pistol along with four live cartridges have been recovered from accused.

The arrestees have been identified as Gagan alias Dishka (23) and Jaspinder Singh (25), residents of Gurdaspur district; Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukh (30) and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu (26), residents of Amritsar Rural; and Abhishek Sabharwal alias Abhi (25), an Amritsar resident.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in direct contact with a foreign-based smuggler, who facilitated the smuggling of heroin and illegal weapons across the International Border for further distribution.

An FIR has been registered at Airport police station in Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages of the cross-border smuggling network and identify all persons associated with the cross-border handlers, DGP Yadav said.