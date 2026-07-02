ETV Bharat / state

Seven Labourers Killed As Rock Collapses At Stone Quarry In Bengaluru South District

7 labourers were killed after a massive rock collapsed on them at a stone quarry in Bengaluru South district ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Seven workers were killed after a massive rock collapsed on them at a stone quarry in Bengaluru South District on Thursday. The tragedy occurred in the early morning at Madapattana.

The victims, all daily-wage labourers employed at a stone crusher site, were trapped beneath the fallen boulder and died on the spot. The accident occurred while the workers were engaged in quarrying operations.

All the deceased are believed to be from Bihar and Assam. Rescue operations are underway as more workers are feared trapped under the rock.