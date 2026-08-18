ETV Bharat / state

UP Labourers Among 8 Killed In Pickup Van-Truck Collision In MP's Bhind; CM Adityanath Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Bhind: At least eight labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed and over 20 others sustained injuries after a pick-up van carrying them collided with a truck on National Highway-719 in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 1 AM near Chhimka village on the Bhind-Gwalior National Highway. The labourers were returning to their village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, after completing paddy transplantation work in Gwalior.

8 Labourers Killed, Over 20 Injured After Pick-Up Van Collides With Truck In MP's Bhind (ETV Bharat)

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the labourers' vehicle, while trying to save cattle sitting on the highway, lost control of the wheels. As a result, the vehicle went in the wrong direction and collided with a dumper truck coming from the opposite direction, Gohad Chauraha police station in-charge Ramnaresh Yadav said.

Receiving information, police rushed to the spot and rescued the workers trapped inside the vehicle with the help of locals. All the injured persons were immediately shifted to a hospital in Gohad, where they were provided first aid. Those with serious injuries were referred to Gwalior for treatment, police added.

Due to the impact of the collision, the vehicle was badly damaged, and several labourers were trapped inside, he said.

"As soon as we received information, police team rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Gohad Hospital with the help of Dial-112 and ambulances. Preliminary information suggests the accident occurred while attempting to avoid stray cattle sitting on the highway; a speeding pickup vehicle lost control and collided with a truck," Yadav said.

"Eight labourers were declared dead upon arrival at Gohad hospital. Three others succumbed while they were being shifted to Gwalior hospital, taking the death toll to eight. Around 20 injured people have been referred to Gwalior after receiving first aid," the official added.

Doctors said most of the persons suffered fractures and other serious injuries.