UP Labourers Among 8 Killed In Pickup Van-Truck Collision In MP's Bhind; CM Adityanath Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia
The labourers were returning to their village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, after completing paddy transplantation work in Gwalior.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 8:42 AM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Bhind: At least eight labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed and over 20 others sustained injuries after a pick-up van carrying them collided with a truck on National Highway-719 in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.
The accident occurred around 1 AM near Chhimka village on the Bhind-Gwalior National Highway. The labourers were returning to their village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, after completing paddy transplantation work in Gwalior.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the labourers' vehicle, while trying to save cattle sitting on the highway, lost control of the wheels. As a result, the vehicle went in the wrong direction and collided with a dumper truck coming from the opposite direction, Gohad Chauraha police station in-charge Ramnaresh Yadav said.
Receiving information, police rushed to the spot and rescued the workers trapped inside the vehicle with the help of locals. All the injured persons were immediately shifted to a hospital in Gohad, where they were provided first aid. Those with serious injuries were referred to Gwalior for treatment, police added.
Due to the impact of the collision, the vehicle was badly damaged, and several labourers were trapped inside, he said.
"As soon as we received information, police team rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Gohad Hospital with the help of Dial-112 and ambulances. Preliminary information suggests the accident occurred while attempting to avoid stray cattle sitting on the highway; a speeding pickup vehicle lost control and collided with a truck," Yadav said.
"Eight labourers were declared dead upon arrival at Gohad hospital. Three others succumbed while they were being shifted to Gwalior hospital, taking the death toll to eight. Around 20 injured people have been referred to Gwalior after receiving first aid," the official added.
Doctors said most of the persons suffered fractures and other serious injuries.
Nandlal, one of the injured, said, "We are all labourers from various villages in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, and had come to Chinor area of Dabra a few days ago for paddy transplantation work. After finishing the work, we were returning in a pickup vehicle when the collision happened."
Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of labourers and directed officials to coordinate with the Madhya Pradesh government. "The loss of lives in the unfortunate accident in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, is deeply painful and distressing. My condolences are with the bereaved families," he said.
मध्य प्रदेश के भिंड में एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत पीड़ादायक और मन को व्यथित करने वाली है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 18, 2026
मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।
अधिकारियों को मध्य प्रदेश सरकार से समन्वय स्थापित कर दुर्घटना में काल-कवलित हुए उ.प्र. के नागरिकों के पार्थिव शरीर…
The CM said officials have been directed to coordinate with the Madhya Pradesh government regarding the victims from Uttar Pradesh. Instructions were also issued to transport the mortal remains to their home districts and hand them over to their families, while ensuring proper treatment for the injured.
CM Adityanath also directed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs two lakh to the family of each deceased person from Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, Police have launched an investigation into the accident, which has raised concerns over road safety on NH-719 amid the presence of stray cattle on the highway.
Second Major Accident On NH-719 This Month
Tuesday's accident comes less than two weeks after another major crash was reported on the same highway.
On August 7, a passenger bus travelling from Nepal to Pune met with an accident on NH-719 in the Gohad Chauraha police station area, leaving one woman from Nepal and 15 passengers injured.
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