One Labourer Dead, Four Injured After Bus Rams Into Pavement In Dehradun
Preliminary investigations revealed that the bus driver suffered a seizure, due to which he lost control of the bus. He has been detained for questioning.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Dehradun: A labourer died while four others sustained injuries when a bus allegedly mounted a pavement near Lal Pul under the Patelnagar police station in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred at around 11 am when the bus coming from the ISBT side hit labourers sitting on the footpath.
The 22-year-old deceased was a resident of Rajiv Nagar, and the injured have been identified as Sanjeet, Ratan, Mansingh, Ahad, and Sukhraj. They are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, police said.
According to eyewitnesses, the labourers were waiting at the pavement when the speeding bus suddenly veered off and pulled onto the sidewalk. Fortunately, the bus stopped at the hotel gate, averting a major tragedy.
Preliminary investigations by police revealed that the bus driver, Arjun Gurung, suddenly suffered a seizure, due to which he lost control of the bus. He has been detained for questioning.
The accident led to a long traffic jam for a significant period, forcing locals to transport the injured people to the hospital in e-rickshaws.
Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Dobal said, prima facie, it appears that the driver suffered a seizure, leading him to lose control of the vehicle. "He is currently undergoing treatment. The matter is being investigated, and strict action will be taken if anyone is found guilty," he added.
Also Read