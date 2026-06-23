ETV Bharat / state

One Labourer Dead, Four Injured After Bus Rams Into Pavement In Dehradun

An injured labourer on the pavement after the accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: A labourer died while four others sustained injuries when a bus allegedly mounted a pavement near Lal Pul under the Patelnagar police station in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred at around 11 am when the bus coming from the ISBT side hit labourers sitting on the footpath.

The 22-year-old deceased was a resident of Rajiv Nagar, and the injured have been identified as Sanjeet, Ratan, Mansingh, Ahad, and Sukhraj. They are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the labourers were waiting at the pavement when the speeding bus suddenly veered off and pulled onto the sidewalk. Fortunately, the bus stopped at the hotel gate, averting a major tragedy.