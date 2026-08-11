ETV Bharat / state

2 Labourers Killed After Soil Wall Collapse At Underpass Construction Site In Bengaluru

According to police officials, three workers managed to escape. The road had been excavated to around 20 feet for the underpass work. Police and fire department personnel carried out rescue operations. This is breaking news. Further details are awaited.

Bengaluru: Two labourers were killed after a soil-retaining wall collapsed at an underpass construction site near the Dr Rajkumar Memorial in Bengaluru, police officials said on Tuesday.

During the rescue operation, one worker died at the spot, and another died on the way to the hospital. The rescue was carried out with the help of local residents. Some of the others have been admitted to a private hospital.

According to Nandini layout police station officials, the soil collapsed while water filled in a pit was being emptied. Five workers were present at the site. As the soil began collapsing, three of them managed to run away.

"Parimal (31), who was trapped under the soil, died on the spot. Sonaram (26) was pulled out and taken to hospital; he later succumbed at Kanva Hospital. Sadanand, Sunil and Imtiyaz were injured in the incident," said the police.

Speaking about the incident, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner Manivannan P said that officials are gathering information regarding the accident. "Directions have been given to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. Contractors have been instructed to provide compensation to the families of the deceased workers within 24 hours. An immediate investigation into the incident has also been ordered," he said.