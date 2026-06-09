ETV Bharat / state

14 Kuki Hostages Released After Month Of Abduction In Manipur's Senapati, CM Hails Step

Imphal: Nearly a month after 14 Kuki individuals were abducted by armed groups in Manipur's Senapati district, all the hostages were released on Tuesday, an official said. Welcoming the safe release of the hostages as a positive and humanitarian step, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh made an appeal for renunciation of all forms of violence.

The release of the 14, who were abducted last month following the killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district, was facilitated by the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Naga community in Manipur, and other Senapati district-based civil society organisations.

"All of them were released safe and sound at the Senapati district headquarters in the presence of police and security forces," the official said. UNC president Ng Lorho said the hostages were set free following appeals by the central and state governments, church bodies and apex tribal organisation.

“Nagas are cultured people. We respect human rights. We also took into consideration the assurances made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Nagaland Chief Minister N Rio that the missing six Nagas would be traced," Lorho said.

More than 50 people were abducted and held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts on May 13, hours after three church leaders were killed in an ambush in Kangpokpi district.