ETV Bharat / state

3 Kin Arrested For Abetment To Suicide After 5 Family Members Found Dead In Greater Noida

Noida: Three people have been arrested for the alleged suicide of a couple and their three children, whose bodies were found at their home in a village in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.

The accused, including two sisters and a brother-in-law of the deceased man, were arrested based on a complaint registered by a relative, Rabupura SHO Sujeet Upadhyay said.

According to police, the deceased man, Mahesh (37), recorded a voice note on his mobile phone before his death, allegedly holding the three accused – his elder sister Sunita (45), brother-in-law Shekhar alias Chandrashekhar (50) and younger sister Sapna (32) – responsible for the deaths.

Preliminary information gathered from neighbours and relatives suggested that Sunita allegedly influenced their mother, Chandrawati, to transfer in her name the house where Mahesh lived with their mother, police said.

Mahesh was reportedly distressed after learning about the transfer, they added. CCTV camera footage of the area around the house did not show any outsider entering the premises, police said. Preliminary investigation suggests that a property dispute may have led to the incident, they said.

The post-mortems, which were videographed, indicated signs of poisoning, following which viscera samples were sent for forensic analysis, and the exact cause of death will be known once the report is received, police said.