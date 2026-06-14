ETV Bharat / state

Three killed, 29 Injured As Truck Rams Into Bus In Madhya Pradesh's Katni

Katni: An out-of-control truck rammed into a car, hit a bus and crashed into a bridge in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, leaving three passengers in the bus dead and 29 injured, police said.

The accident occurred near the Industrial Area bridge under Kuthla police station limits, when the bus, carrying around 35 passengers, was travelling from Katni to Vijayraghavgarh Kymore, while the truck was coming from the opposite direction, police said.

According to the police, preliminary investigation suggests that the truck driver lost control of the wheel due to a brake failure.

"The collision impact caused the bus to overturn, leaving several passengers trapped. A crane was used to lift the bus and rescue the passengers in an operation that lasted for more than 35 minutes," Superintendent of Police Abhinav Vishwakarma told PTI.

Locals joined police personnel and administrative officials in rescue operations.

The deceased passengers were identified as Kishan Kol (30), Neelam Prajapati, and Raju Choudhary, police said.