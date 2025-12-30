ETV Bharat / state

7 Killed, 12 Injured As Passenger Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Uttarakhand's Almora

Receiving information about the incident, police, administration, SDRF, and disaster management teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations in the rugged mountainous terrain.

As per Almora district administration officials, a total of 19 passengers were onboard the ill-fated bus when the mishap occurred. The list of deceased includes four men and three women passengers. Of the 12 injured, condition of some is stated to be critical.

The mishap occurred near Salt Bhikiyasain area at around 8 AM today when the passenger bus from Dwarahat was enroute to Ramnagar. Suddenly, the bus skidded off road on Bhikiyasain-Vinayak road and fell into the gorge, officials said.

Almora/Ramnagar: At least seven passengers have been confirmed dead while 12 others sustained injuries after a bus plunged into a deep gorge in Almora district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning.

7 Killed, 12 Injured As Passenger Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Uttarakhand's Almora (ETV Bharat)

Immediately after the mishap, Almora SSP Devendra Pincha said, "Rescue teams have been sent to the spot. There are reports of some fatalities." Currently, efforts are underway to pull out all the injured from the gorge and shift them to the nearest hospital, he added. The administration is awaiting detailed information about the accident and confirmation of the fatalities.

The bus involved in the accident belongs to Kumaon Motor Owners Union (KMOU) Limited in Ramnagar. The bus had departed from Ramnagar for Dwarahat Nobara on Monday at 11 AM. It left Dwarahat Nobara for Ramnagar at 6:30 AM on Tuesday morning. However, an hour and a half later, at around 8 AM, the ill-fated vehicle plunged into the gorge after the driver lost control. According to police sources, the driver and conductor are safe.

Hearing the news, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences and said the incident is heart-wrenching. "We have received the extremely distressing news of a bus accident on the Bhikiyasain-Vinayak Motor Road, which was enroute from Bikhiyasain to Ramnagar in Almora district, resulting in casualties among the passengers. This incident is profoundly painful and heart-wrenching. We pray to God to grant eternal peace to the souls of the departed at His divine feet and provide strength to the bereaved families to endure this immense sorrow," Dhami said.

The CM further informed that he is constantly monitoring the situation and is in touch with local authorities. The injured passengers in the accident are being promptly admitted to nearby hospitals by the district administration. The seriously injured have been referred to advanced medical centers for better treatment. The entire matter is under continuous monitoring, and I am in constant contact with the local administrative authorities. I pray to God for the swift recovery of all the injured," he added.