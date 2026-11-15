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Five Killed, 11 Injured As Car Collides With Pickup Vehicle In Punjab's Fazilka

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Fazilka (Punjab): Five people, including three minors, were killed and 11 others were injured in a road accident involving a car and a pickup vehicle near village Theh Kalandar in Fazilka on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred near Theh Kalandar while they were returning from a wedding ceremony.

All 16 occupants were travelling in the car when the vehicle met with an accident. The injured were immediately rushed to the Government Hospital in Fazilka where they were provided medical treatment. Two of them, whose condition was stated to be critical, were referred to other hospitals. The deceased have been identified as Deso Bai, Sachin, Jaun, Manpreet and Gurleen Kaur.