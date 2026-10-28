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Toddler, Woman Among 4 Killed In Truck-Autorickshaw Collision In Bihar's Saran

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Saran: Four people, including a woman and her 18-month-old child, died and two others were injured after a truck collided head-on with an autorickshaw in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place at Paharpur village under Garkha police station limits.

“Around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, there was a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a truck at Paharpur Chowk, leaving two men dead on the spot. The woman and her child succumbed to injuries during treatment in hospital,” Sadar-1 SDPO Sumit Shekhar told PTI.