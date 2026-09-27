Nine Killed As Torrential Rain Wreaks Havoc In Uttar Pradesh; Several Houses Collapsed
An eight-year-old boy died, and his 11-year-old brother sustained serious injuries after their house collapsed in Gopalpur, under the Khaga police station area of Fatehpur.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Lucknow: A total of nine people, including a child, were killed across Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours after torrential rains wreaked havoc, and many people were injured in rain-related incidents, police said on Sunday.
In Mainpuri, a 24-year-old man died following the collapse of a house wall in the Sitaramapur village under the Dannahar police station area, and four others sustained injuries.
The incident led to panic among the villagers, who rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of the collapse and immediately began rescue operations.
Personnel from the Dannahar police station also reached the spot, extricated those trapped under the debris with villagers' assistance and rushed them to the district hospital for treatment.
A woman died on the spot after the tiled roof of a mud house suddenly collapsed in Gora Loknathpur village under the Meerganj police station area of Bareilly on Sunday morning.
Family members said the deceased, Phula Devi, and her brother-in-law's son, Sompal, were trapped under the debris. Sompal sustained serious injuries. The police have taken custody of the body and initiated necessary proceedings.
In Pratapgarh, a 48-year-old woman died after being buried under the debris of her mud house, which collapsed on Saturday night in Lattara Chakoliya village under the Manikpur police station area.
The deceased has been identified as Shakunti Devi, wife of Shriram Saroj. She was reportedly asleep when the structure suddenly collapsed, trapping her beneath the rubble.
In Kanpur Dehat, a mother and daughter lost their lives when their mud house collapsed in Naval village, under the Shivli police station area of Maitha Tehsil.
Family members said Shalu was a lawyer by profession and lived with her mother, Shanti Devi, in their ancestral house. On Sunday night, the roof of the house suddenly collapsed while they were asleep, burying the duo under the debris. Later, they were pulled out and rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead upon arrival.
Shivli Station House Officer (SHO) Amarendra Bahadur Singh said information regarding the collapse was received late at night. "The police arrived at the scene, rescued the mother-daughter duo with the help of villagers and sent them to the hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead," he added.
Several mud houses collapsed in Fatehpur due to heavy rains over the past two days. An eight-year-old boy died, and his 11-year-old brother sustained serious injuries when their house collapsed at 5 am on Sunday in Gopalpur, under the Khaga police station area. The deceased has been identified as Anand Singh, and his brother, Guddu, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.
Additionally, several houses collapsed in Hathgaon, Asothar, Husainganj, and Ghazipur, burying the belongings of several families under the debris.
On Saturday, a farmer from Alampur village under the Bakevar police station area of Fatehpur died after being struck by lightning in his field. The police took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.
A two-story house crumbled in Etah, burying all household belongings under the debris. Fortunately, no one was inside the house at the time of the accident.
A 45-year-old man, Ganiram, was crushed under a tree while he was walking along the road in Basti on Saturday.
In another incident, an elderly man, Motiram, died after being trapped under the rubble of his mud house in Chaubah village under the Nagar police station area.
A house gave in due to incessant rain in Badhari Kala village under Kasganj police station, though no one was inside the house at the time of the incident. Jagdish Prasad, the owner, has demanded compensation.
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