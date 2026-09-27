ETV Bharat / state

Nine Killed As Torrential Rain Wreaks Havoc In Uttar Pradesh; Several Houses Collapsed

Lucknow: A total of nine people, including a child, were killed across Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours after torrential rains wreaked havoc, and many people were injured in rain-related incidents, police said on Sunday.

In Mainpuri, a 24-year-old man died following the collapse of a house wall in the Sitaramapur village under the Dannahar police station area, and four others sustained injuries.

The incident led to panic among the villagers, who rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of the collapse and immediately began rescue operations.

Personnel from the Dannahar police station also reached the spot, extricated those trapped under the debris with villagers' assistance and rushed them to the district hospital for treatment.

A woman died on the spot after the tiled roof of a mud house suddenly collapsed in Gora Loknathpur village under the Meerganj police station area of ​​Bareilly on Sunday morning.

Family members said the deceased, Phula Devi, and her brother-in-law's son, Sompal, were trapped under the debris. Sompal sustained serious injuries. The police have taken custody of the body and initiated necessary proceedings.

In Pratapgarh, a 48-year-old woman died after being buried under the debris of her mud house, which collapsed on Saturday night in Lattara Chakoliya village under the Manikpur police station area.

The deceased has been identified as Shakunti Devi, wife of Shriram Saroj. She was reportedly asleep when the structure suddenly collapsed, trapping her beneath the rubble.

In Kanpur Dehat, a mother and daughter lost their lives when their mud house collapsed in Naval village, under the Shivli police station area of ​​Maitha Tehsil.