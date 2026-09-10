7 Killed In Collision Between Speeding Truck And Tata Magic On Nanded-Bhokar Highway In Maharashtra
The rescue operations are underway at the spot while the identity of the deceased is yet to be asertained.
The mangled remains on of the Tata Magic that was involved in a mishap on the Nanded-Bhokhar highway in Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)
Published : September 10, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Nanded: At least seven people were killed and as many injured in a road accident involving a truck and a 'Tata Magic' this evening in the Nanded district of Maharashtra, police said.
The mishap occurred occurred near Vakad village on the Nanded-Bhokar highway. The injured have been shifted to hospitals in Bhokar and Nanded for treatment. Rescue operations are underway at the spot, and a team of Nanded Police have arrived to manage the traffic flow. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased. Details are awaited.
Read More