ETV Bharat / state

7 Killed In Collision Between Speeding Truck And Tata Magic On Nanded-Bhokar Highway In Maharashtra

The mangled remains on of the Tata Magic that was involved in a mishap on the Nanded-Bhokhar highway in Maharashtra ( ETV Bharat )

Nanded: At least seven people were killed and as many injured in a road accident involving a truck and a 'Tata Magic' this evening in the Nanded district of Maharashtra, police said.