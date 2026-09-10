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7 Killed In Collision Between Speeding Truck And Tata Magic On Nanded-Bhokar Highway In Maharashtra

The rescue operations are underway at the spot while the identity of the deceased is yet to be asertained.

7 Killed In Collision Between Speeding Truck And Tata Magic
The mangled remains on of the Tata Magic that was involved in a mishap on the Nanded-Bhokhar highway in Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 10, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST

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Nanded: At least seven people were killed and as many injured in a road accident involving a truck and a 'Tata Magic' this evening in the Nanded district of Maharashtra, police said.

The mishap occurred occurred near Vakad village on the Nanded-Bhokar highway. The injured have been shifted to hospitals in Bhokar and Nanded for treatment. Rescue operations are underway at the spot, and a team of Nanded Police have arrived to manage the traffic flow. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased. Details are awaited.

7 Killed In Collision Between Speeding Truck And Tata Magic
The truck involved in the mishap that occurred on the Nanded-Bhokar highway (ETV Bharat)

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TAGGED:

ROAD ACCIDENT
TRUCK
TATA MAGIC
NANDED BHOKAR HIGHWAY
ROAD MISHAP

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