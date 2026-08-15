ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed In Road Accident In Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar: At least six people were killed and several others injured after a container truck collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on the Chandwa-Chapi-Lohardaga road on Saturday.

The accident occurred in the Dedtangwa valley under the jurisdiction of Chandwa police station. According to the police, a group of people from Sasang village was travelling to Lohardaga when their auto-rickshaw collided with an oncoming container truck. The impact was severe, leaving the auto-rickshaw crushed beneath the truck.

Around six people travelling in the auto-rickshaw died on the spot, while several others sustained injuries, said officials. The deceased are believed to be members of the same family.

After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and launched rescue and relief operations. The injured were taken to Chandwa Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Latehar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandeep Kumar Gupta confirmed the fatalities and stated that the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.