Driver Killed, 15 Injured As Pilgrim Bus Collides With Trailer At Fatehgarh Sahib
The mishap occurred at the Rajpura crossing on the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway, near Patarsi Kalan village in Sirhind.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Fatehgarh Sahib: A driver was killed, and at least six others were critically injured after the pilgrim bus, they were traveling from Delhi to Katra, Jammu, for the darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi, collided with a trailer in the wee hours of Thursday at Fatehgarh Sahib, police said.
The mishap occurred at the Rajpura crossing on the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway, near Patarsi Kalan village in Sirhind. A fast-moving Volvo bus that was travelling from Delhi to Katra (Jammu) for Mata Vaishno Devi's darshan struck the rear of a trailer at high speed. The front portion of the bus was crushed, and the impact was so violent that the driver died immediately, while nearly 15 devotees were injured. police added.
According to police, out of the injured, six have been referred to various hospitals in Chandigarh, as they are in critical condition. The other injured are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib.
Immediately after the accident, the passengers screamed loudly, which raised an alarm. Many passersby were alerted by the screams for help from these passengers, and they called for ambulance and police help immediately.
An Assistant Inspector of Police (ASI), who reached the spot, said, "The accident occurred after around midnight. The driver who lost his life in the mishap has been identified as Inderjit Singh, a resident of Ferozepur. The passengers on the bus were going to visit Mata Vaishno Devi. Around 42 devotees were on board."
Upon receiving information, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Police Station Chief and Police Party of Mullepur Police Station reached the spot and started a rescue operation.
The injured were immediately taken to Civil Hospital Sri Fatehgarh Sahib by ambulances, while those in critical condition have been shifted to various hospitals in Chandigarh.
Police officials said they are investigating the issue of the speeding bus being the main cause of the accident. The impact of the collision was severe as the bus rammed straight into the trailer ahead, leaving no chance for the driver to recover. The police have sent the body of the deceased driver for a postmortem and are investigating the matter.
Read More