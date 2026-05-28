ETV Bharat / state

Driver Killed, 15 Injured As Pilgrim Bus Collides With Trailer At Fatehgarh Sahib

The mangled remains of the bus which met with an accident in Sri Fategarh Sahib ( ETV Bharat )

Fatehgarh Sahib: A driver was killed, and at least six others were critically injured after the pilgrim bus, they were traveling from Delhi to Katra, Jammu, for the darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi, collided with a trailer in the wee hours of Thursday at Fatehgarh Sahib, police said.

The mishap occurred at the Rajpura crossing on the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway, near Patarsi Kalan village in Sirhind. A fast-moving Volvo bus that was travelling from Delhi to Katra (Jammu) for Mata Vaishno Devi's darshan struck the rear of a trailer at high speed. The front portion of the bus was crushed, and the impact was so violent that the driver died immediately, while nearly 15 devotees were injured. police added.

According to police, out of the injured, six have been referred to various hospitals in Chandigarh, as they are in critical condition. The other injured are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Immediately after the accident, the passengers screamed loudly, which raised an alarm. Many passersby were alerted by the screams for help from these passengers, and they called for ambulance and police help immediately.