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Three Women Among 7 Killed In Lightning Strikes In Jharkhand

Of the seven people, two each were killed in Ranchi and Garhwa districts, while the remaining incidents were reported from Chatra, Giridih and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.

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By PTI

Published : June 14, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST

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Ranchi: At least seven people, including three women and a 10-year-old boy, were killed in lightning strikes across Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, police said on Sunday. Of the seven people, two each were killed in Ranchi and Garhwa districts, while remaining incidents were reported from Chatra, Giridih and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.

"At least seven people were killed across Jharkhand due to lightning strikes in the last 24 hours," a police official told PTI this morning. "Among the deceased are two persons from Ranchi district. They were identified as Jitu Mahli (55) of Badhu village and Nirasho Devi (33) of Katamkuli village. Both were struck by lightning while working in their fields," Sub Inspector Sataydeo Prasad of Pithoria police station said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. In Garhwa, two persons, identified as Reena Devi (30), a resident of Sundi village in Kharaundhi police station area, and Ram Avtar Pal (65), a resident of Mukundpur village under Ketar police station limits, were killed, another police officer said.

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JHARKHAND LIGHTNING STRIKES DEATHS
JHARKHAND
LIGHTNING STRIKES IN JHARKHAND

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