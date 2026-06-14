ETV Bharat / state

Three Women Among 7 Killed In Lightning Strikes In Jharkhand

Ranchi: At least seven people, including three women and a 10-year-old boy, were killed in lightning strikes across Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, police said on Sunday. Of the seven people, two each were killed in Ranchi and Garhwa districts, while remaining incidents were reported from Chatra, Giridih and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.

"At least seven people were killed across Jharkhand due to lightning strikes in the last 24 hours," a police official told PTI this morning. "Among the deceased are two persons from Ranchi district. They were identified as Jitu Mahli (55) of Badhu village and Nirasho Devi (33) of Katamkuli village. Both were struck by lightning while working in their fields," Sub Inspector Sataydeo Prasad of Pithoria police station said.