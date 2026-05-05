5 Killed In KMP Expressway Crash: 4 UP Cops Die While Heading For Kidnapping Case Raid
A police team from Jalaun died in Nuh after their Scorpio lost control during overtaking on the KMP Expressway while heading to conduct a raid.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Nuh: A deadly road accident occurred on Tuesday on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. Five people, including four police personnel from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, died in the crash.
The deceased, including two sub-inspectors and two constables, were part of a police team en route to Haryana for a kidnapping case raid. The accident took place around 10 AM near the Dhulawat toll plaza. Upon receiving information, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot to begin relief operations.
According to locals, the Scorpio SUV was coming from Palwal. The driver attempted to overtake another vehicle, during which the car went out of control and collided head-on with a vehicle ahead. The impact was so severe that the Scorpio was completely wrecked.
Chaos ensued at the accident site, and the bodies were badly trapped inside the mangled vehicle, making rescue operations difficult. Five people, including two sub-inspectors, two constables and a complainant, died on the spot.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Tawadu Sadar police station, Sheesh Ram Yadav, said, "The deceased were Uttar Pradesh Police personnel posted in Jalaun district. We have contacted the SP of Jalaun regarding the matter. Identification and other formalities are currently underway. Prima facie, the accident appears to have been caused by overspeeding and loss of control during overtaking." The administration has urged motorists to drive cautiously on expressways and follow traffic rules.
Jalaun SP Vinay Kumar Singh said in a press note that the police team was heading to Jind district in Haryana to conduct a raid in connection with a kidnapping case registered at Kotwali Orai.
"Around 10 AM on Tuesday, in the Tawadu Sadar area of Nuh district, the Scorpio lost control while overtaking and collided with an oncoming vehicle," said Singh.
The collision was so intense that the vehicle was severely damaged and all occupants were trapped inside. Those who lost their lives in the accident have been identified as Sub-Inspector Satyabhan Singh, Sub-Inspector Mohit Kumar Yadav, Constable Pradeep Kumar, Constable Ashok Kumar, and complainant Amrik Singh. All the police personnel were posted in Jalaun and on duty searching for a kidnapping accused.
Chief Minister Expresses Grief
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths. He paid heartfelt tributes to the deceased and said that such an untimely loss of lives during the discharge of duty is extremely painful. He prayed for the departed souls and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.
The Chief Minister has directed officials to coordinate with the Haryana government to ensure that the bodies of the deceased are sent to their families with due respect at the earliest. He also instructed that all necessary administrative and legal formalities be completed promptly.
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