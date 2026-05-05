ETV Bharat / state

5 Killed In KMP Expressway Crash: 4 UP Cops Die While Heading For Kidnapping Case Raid

The mangled remains of a car that met with an accident in Nuh ( ETV Bharat )

Nuh: A deadly road accident occurred on Tuesday on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. Five people, including four police personnel from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, died in the crash.

The deceased, including two sub-inspectors and two constables, were part of a police team en route to Haryana for a kidnapping case raid. The accident took place around 10 AM near the Dhulawat toll plaza. Upon receiving information, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot to begin relief operations.

According to locals, the Scorpio SUV was coming from Palwal. The driver attempted to overtake another vehicle, during which the car went out of control and collided head-on with a vehicle ahead. The impact was so severe that the Scorpio was completely wrecked.

Chaos ensued at the accident site, and the bodies were badly trapped inside the mangled vehicle, making rescue operations difficult. Five people, including two sub-inspectors, two constables and a complainant, died on the spot.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Tawadu Sadar police station, Sheesh Ram Yadav, said, "The deceased were Uttar Pradesh Police personnel posted in Jalaun district. We have contacted the SP of Jalaun regarding the matter. Identification and other formalities are currently underway. Prima facie, the accident appears to have been caused by overspeeding and loss of control during overtaking." The administration has urged motorists to drive cautiously on expressways and follow traffic rules.

Jalaun SP Vinay Kumar Singh said in a press note that the police team was heading to Jind district in Haryana to conduct a raid in connection with a kidnapping case registered at Kotwali Orai.