ETV Bharat / state

At Least 8 Killed In Head-On Collision Between Van And Truck In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri: At least eight people were killed while two others sustained critical injuries after a head-on collision between a van and a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, said the police officials on Monday.

The incident occurred on the Sisaiya-Lakhimpur national highway, police said. The van was going to Sisaiya from Lakhimpur when the accident took place between Unchgaon and Bharehta villages, police official said. Circle Officer of Dhaurahra, Shamsher Bahadur Singh, said the injured were rushed to the district hospital.