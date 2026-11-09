ETV Bharat / state

Six Members Of A Family Killed In Fire In House-Cum-Shop In Maharashtra's Dharashiv

Dharashiv: At least six members of a family were killed in a fire in Yedshi village of Dharashiv district on Monday morning, police said.

The blaze erupted in a grocery shop, 'Karande Grocery Stores and Gift Shop', at around 3 AM and intensified. A grandfather, a grandmother, their son, their daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters were killed in the blaze, they added.

The fire was initially confined to the shop, but it spread rapidly, and people who resided in the house which was behind it, were trapped inside. Upon learning about the incident, villagers rushed to the spot and alerted Dharashiv Police and Fire Brigade officials. Fire tenders were dispatched from Tuljapur and Kalamb, while ambulances came from Dharashiv, Kalamb and Tuljapur.

The Fire Brigade personnel made desperate efforts to bring the fire under control and rescue those who were trapped inside it. They managed to rescue one person but were unable to save six others.