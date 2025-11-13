ETV Bharat / state

Several Killed In Fiery Multi-Vehicle Collision Near Pune's Navale Bridge

The impact was so severe that some of the vehicles caught fire, reportedly four cars. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and are currently working to control the blaze. The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for immediate treatment.

Pune: A horrific accident occurred on Wednesday evening near Navale Bridge on the Pune–Satara highway. Two container trucks collided, triggering a chain reaction that involved multiple vehicles, including a car carrying an entire family. All members of that family died in the crash. In total, seven people have been confirmed dead, and several others are injured.

For years, Navale Bridge has been a hotspot for serious accidents due to a combination of speeding, heavy vehicle movement, and difficult road conditions. Yet again, a major collision occurred on the stretch coming from Satara towards Pune.

Traffic on the Satara–Mumbai lane has been completely halted, leading to long queues on both sides. Authorities have urged commuters to avoid the route for at least two hours. Those travelling from Satara towards Mumbai have been advised to use the old Katraj Ghat route. Police have appealed to citizens to follow traffic advisories strictly as recovery operations continue.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the kin of the deceased. In a post on X, he said, "The incident of the death of some people in an accident on the Navale Bridge in Pune is very unfortunate and painful. I pay my heartfelt tributes to the people who lost their lives in this incident. We share in the grief of their families. A financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh will be given to the next of kin of those who died in this accident".