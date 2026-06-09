Six Killed In A Three-Vehicle Accident Involving A Car, A Two-Wheeler And An MSRTC Bus In Jalgaon
A family of six members who were on their way to attend an engagement ceremony were killed in this accident.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Jalgaon: Six people were killed in a three-vehicle accident involving a two-wheeler, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Bus, and a car in Jalgaon on Tuesday, police said. This accident occurred around 7:00 AM.
This mishap occurred on the Amalner-Dhule road near Hotel Vrindavan, past Mangrul. A car that was speeding from the opposite direction rammed violently into both the MSRTC bus and a two-wheeler.
The two-wheeler was completely mangled in the impact, and its rider, a resident of Dharangaon, died on the spot. Five occupants of the car lost their lives. The accident occurred when the Mahajan family were on their way to Gujarat to attend an engagement ceremony. All the members of the Mahajan family died on the spot, and the two-wheeler was left mangled like scraps of metal, killing the rider. The news of this accident left eye-witnesses and locals in surrounding villages shocked.
The names of the deceased are Aditya Chandrakant Mahajan, Anita Suresh Mahajan, Nirmala Nandlal Mahajan, Nandlal Gopal Mahajan, and Suresh Vikram Mahajan.
Rescue efforts by locals and police
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. A young boy was trapped inside the car, and he was rescued with the help of local villagers, the police, and MSRTC bus staff. Deepak Dilip Patil, a passenger on the MSRTC bus, was also injured in this accident. The bodies have been sent to the rural hospital for post-mortem examinations.
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