ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed In A Three-Vehicle Accident Involving A Car, A Two-Wheeler And An MSRTC Bus In Jalgaon

Jalgaon: Six people were killed in a three-vehicle accident involving a two-wheeler, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Bus, and a car in Jalgaon on Tuesday, police said. This accident occurred around 7:00 AM.

This mishap occurred on the Amalner-Dhule road near Hotel Vrindavan, past Mangrul. A car that was speeding from the opposite direction rammed violently into both the MSRTC bus and a two-wheeler.

The two-wheeler was completely mangled in the impact, and its rider, a resident of Dharangaon, died on the spot. Five occupants of the car lost their lives. The accident occurred when the Mahajan family were on their way to Gujarat to attend an engagement ceremony. All the members of the Mahajan family died on the spot, and the two-wheeler was left mangled like scraps of metal, killing the rider. The news of this accident left eye-witnesses and locals in surrounding villages shocked.