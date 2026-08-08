ETV Bharat / state

7 Killed, 11 Injured After Private Bus Overturns In Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

Local residents gather around the ill-fated bus after the accident in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Chamba: Seven people were killed, and 11 others sustained injuries after a private bus overturned and plunged onto a lower road in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday morning, police officials said.

The accident took place at around 7:15 am when the bus was on its way from Bairagarh to Chamba near Chalunj Mor (curve) on the Tissa-Bairagarh road, a treacherous 27-kilometre mountain route in the remote Churah Valley known for its narrow paths and steep drop-offs. It serves as a key stretch on the way to the high-altitude Sach Pass.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for Churah in District Chamba, Rajesh Kumar Jaryal, told ETV Bharat that "the rescue operation was conducted with the help of locals. Arrangements for proper medical care have been made, and the injured have been taken to the hospital."

The deceased have been identified as Jagdev (50), Desh Raj (35), Jahdehi (24), Hardehi (43), Neelam (34), driver Roop Singh (35) and conductor Tej Singh (39), all residents of the Churah area in Chamba district.