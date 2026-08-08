7 Killed, 11 Injured After Private Bus Overturns In Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
The accident took place at 7:15 am when bus was on its way from Bairagarh to Chamba near Chalunj Mor (curve) on the Tissa-Bairagarh road.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST
Chamba: Seven people were killed, and 11 others sustained injuries after a private bus overturned and plunged onto a lower road in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday morning, police officials said.
The accident took place at around 7:15 am when the bus was on its way from Bairagarh to Chamba near Chalunj Mor (curve) on the Tissa-Bairagarh road, a treacherous 27-kilometre mountain route in the remote Churah Valley known for its narrow paths and steep drop-offs. It serves as a key stretch on the way to the high-altitude Sach Pass.
Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for Churah in District Chamba, Rajesh Kumar Jaryal, told ETV Bharat that "the rescue operation was conducted with the help of locals. Arrangements for proper medical care have been made, and the injured have been taken to the hospital."
VIDEO | Chamba, Himachal Pradesh: At least seven people are reportedly killed and seven others injured in a bus accident near Chaluj turn on Teesa-Bairagarh road.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QHqk09lY9o
The deceased have been identified as Jagdev (50), Desh Raj (35), Jahdehi (24), Hardehi (43), Neelam (34), driver Roop Singh (35) and conductor Tej Singh (39), all residents of the Churah area in Chamba district.
The injured included Karan Singh, Sushmita, Pano Devi, Dhani, Dharmo Devi and Vijay Kumar, along with five minors: Priyanka, Harsha, Kavya, Aprit and Neha. According to police officials, "of the 11 injured, six with serious injuries have been referred to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba."
Rescue operations are underway with a search-and-rescue team comprising personnel from NDRF, Police, Home Guards, Fire Services, and the Revenue Department at the scene, police said. The exact number of people on the bus is not yet known.
Local Pradhan Mandhi Rana said rescue operations are underway. Police said the death toll can rise further as passengers could be buried under the wreckage of the bus.
According to preliminary information, the private bus had departed from Bairagarh for Chamba at 6:30 am today. It had covered a distance of only three kilometres when, near the Chaluj curve, the driver lost control, and the bus plunged into a gorge and landed on a lower road. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
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