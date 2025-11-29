ETV Bharat / state

Two Children Among 5 Killed As Two Cars Collide Head-On In Andhra's Kurnool

Kurnool: At least five people, including two children, were killed, while two others sustained grievous injuries after two cars collided head-on in the Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Saturday, police officials said.

All the deceased have been identified as residents of Karnataka.

Yemmiganur Sub-Inspector, Srinivasulu, said the incident occurred on National Highway Number 167 in Kotekal village, located in the Emmiganur taluk area, at around 4.30 AM.

Srinivasulu said the deceased includes two men, one woman and two children. "The mishap occurred when two cars collided head-on at Kotekal village in Yemmiganur mandal. All five occupants of one car died on the spot due to impact of the collision. All of them were from Karnataka," he said.

According to the police official, the victims were travelling from Chikkahosalli village in the Kolar district of Karnataka to the Raghavendra Swamy Temple in Mantralayam when the mishap occurred.