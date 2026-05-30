ETV Bharat / state

2 Killed As Truck Falls Into Gorge, Catches Fire In JK's Ramban

According to police, the truck was travelling from Jammu to Srinagar when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Gangroo.

Ramban truck accident
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 30, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Banihal: Two people died after a truck plunged into a deep gorge and caught fire along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place near Gangroo in the Ramsoo area. According to police, the truck carrying limestone was travelling from Jammu to Srinagar when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Gangroo. The truck rolled down the gorge and caught fire.

Teams from Ramsoo police station, the Himalayan Quick Response Team (QRT), the CRPF and Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Officials said the vehicle was already engulfed in flames when rescuers reached the scene. During the operation, the bodies of the driver and his helper were recovered from the burnt cabin of the truck, they said.

The bodies were recovered in a partially charred condition, officials said, adding that the truck was completely destroyed in the fire. Police have taken cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation, officials said.

Also Read

  1. Jammu And Kashmir: Woman Killed, 12 Labourers Injured As Under-Construction Culvert Collapses In Doda
  2. 21 Dead, 61 Injured As Bus Rolls Down Gorge In J&K's Udhampur; Prez, PM Offer Condolences

TAGGED:

JK ACCIDENT NEWS
JAMMU SRINAGAR HIGHWAY ACCIDENT
RAMBAN TRUCK ACCIDENT
RAMBAN ACCIDENT NEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.