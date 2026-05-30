ETV Bharat / state

2 Killed As Truck Falls Into Gorge, Catches Fire In JK's Ramban

Banihal: Two people died after a truck plunged into a deep gorge and caught fire along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place near Gangroo in the Ramsoo area. According to police, the truck carrying limestone was travelling from Jammu to Srinagar when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Gangroo. The truck rolled down the gorge and caught fire.

Teams from Ramsoo police station, the Himalayan Quick Response Team (QRT), the CRPF and Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.