2 Killed As Truck Falls Into Gorge, Catches Fire In JK's Ramban
According to police, the truck was travelling from Jammu to Srinagar when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Gangroo.
By PTI
Published : May 30, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Banihal: Two people died after a truck plunged into a deep gorge and caught fire along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.
The accident took place near Gangroo in the Ramsoo area. According to police, the truck carrying limestone was travelling from Jammu to Srinagar when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Gangroo. The truck rolled down the gorge and caught fire.
Teams from Ramsoo police station, the Himalayan Quick Response Team (QRT), the CRPF and Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.
Officials said the vehicle was already engulfed in flames when rescuers reached the scene. During the operation, the bodies of the driver and his helper were recovered from the burnt cabin of the truck, they said.
The bodies were recovered in a partially charred condition, officials said, adding that the truck was completely destroyed in the fire. Police have taken cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation, officials said.
Also Read