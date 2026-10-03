ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed, 15 Injured As Private Bus Overturns In Vikarabad

A private bus overturned on Ananthagiri ghat road, in Vikarabad district, in which four people killed immediately, while seven injured are being treated in a hospital, as two are in a critical condition ( ETV Bharat )

Vikarabad: At least four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a private bus they were travelling in, overturned on the Ananthagiri Ghat road in Vikarabad district on Saturday.

"The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Some of the injured were seriously hurt," a police official said. The official further stated that the condition of two of them is rather critical.

According to locals, a bus carrying 54 people had set out from Kesaram, near Patancheru in Sangareddy district, to Chintakunta in Dharur Mandal, Vikarabad district. They were all on their way to attend a funeral. At the time of descend in Ananthagiri hills region, the bus veered off the road and overturned. Vikarabad District Collector Deepak Tiwari inspected the accident site and issued instructions to officials to initiate relief operations immediately.