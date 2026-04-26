Jharkhand: 6 Killed As SUV Collides With Truck In Hazaribagh
The accident took place around 6 pm on Saturday in the Danua Valley area
By PTI
Published : April 26, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Hazaribagh: Six people, including three minors, died after an SUV rammed into a truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, police said on Sunday. The accident took place around 6 pm on Saturday in the Danua Valley area, they said.
Officials had said on Saturday evening that four people had died, but later identified two more bodies inside the mangled SUV. Among the deceased were five members of a family, including three children, a police officer said.
“A 42-year-old man identified as Shiv Kumar Bhuiyan, along with his wife and three children, was travelling to Gaya from Dhanbad to attend a wedding ceremony when the accident took place,” Barhi SDPO Ajit Kumar told PTI. He said the SUV driver was speeding and tried to overtake a truck.
"The impact of the collision mangled the SUV," said Saroj Singh, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Chouparan police station. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
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