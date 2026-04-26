ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: 6 Killed As SUV Collides With Truck In Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh: Six people, including three minors, died after an SUV rammed into a truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, police said on Sunday. The accident took place around 6 pm on Saturday in the Danua Valley area, they said.

Officials had said on Saturday evening that four people had died, but later identified two more bodies inside the mangled SUV. Among the deceased were five members of a family, including three children, a police officer said.