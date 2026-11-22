ETV Bharat / state

7 Members Of Army Families Killed In Truck-Car Collision In Gujarat's Kutch

Bhuj: Seven members of Army families, including three children, were killed after a speeding truck collided with their car on a national highway in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said on Sunday.

The crash occurred around 10 pm on Saturday when the families were returning to Bhuj after a visit to the Rann of Kutch, an official from the Kutch West police control room said.

He said the impact of the collision was so severe that all seven occupants, including a three-month-old baby girl, were killed on the spot, and it took hours to extricate the bodies from the mangled mass of metal.

The victims, all natives of Garhwal in Uttarakhand, were family members of Army personnel posted in Bhuj, he said.