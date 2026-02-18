Five Killed As MSRTC Bus Rams Into Autorickshaw In Amravati
Published : February 18, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Amravati: Five people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided with an autorickshaw in Warud taluka of Amravati district on Wednesday. Among the deceased was a schoolgirl.
The accident occurred on the Warud–Rajura Bazaar road when an MSRTC Shivai bus (MH 49/BZ 9436) travelling from Warud to Wardha via Talegaon rammed into the autorickshaw carrying students and locals.
The deceased have been identified as Mahi Pravin Mangulkar (13), a resident of Wadegaon; autorickshaw driver Kailas Ghanshyam Nagdeve (42), also from Wadegaon; Haribhau Daulat Shinde (83), a resident of Waghala; and Chintaman Sadashivrao Nagdeve (60) from Wadegaon.
The injured, Pratibha Lad (Wadala), Mohini Vandev Bhore (18, Rajura Bazaar) were rushed to a hospital in Nagpur for further treatment. Their condition is reported to be critical.
According to preliminary information, several students from rural areas of Warud taluka were travelling to the town for school in the autorickshaw. Some locals were also onboard. As the vehicle proceeded along its regular route in the morning, the speeding bus allegedly rammed into it.
Rajkumar Bhalavi (55, resident of Gavhankund) also died on the road while being taken to Nagpur after sustaining serious injuries.
The accident disrupted traffic on the Warud–Rajura Bazaar road for some time. Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the crash occurred due to negligence on the part of the bus driver or loss of control by the autorickshaw driver. Authorities are also examining whether the autorickshaw was carrying passengers beyond its permitted capacity.
