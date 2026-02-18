ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed As MSRTC Bus Rams Into Autorickshaw In Amravati

A MSRTC Shivai bus met with an accident in Amravati district in Maharashtra on Wednesday ( ETV Bharat )

Amravati: Five people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided with an autorickshaw in Warud taluka of Amravati district on Wednesday. Among the deceased was a schoolgirl.

The accident occurred on the Warud–Rajura Bazaar road when an MSRTC Shivai bus (MH 49/BZ 9436) travelling from Warud to Wardha via Talegaon rammed into the autorickshaw carrying students and locals.

The deceased have been identified as Mahi Pravin Mangulkar (13), a resident of Wadegaon; autorickshaw driver Kailas Ghanshyam Nagdeve (42), also from Wadegaon; Haribhau Daulat Shinde (83), a resident of Waghala; and Chintaman Sadashivrao Nagdeve (60) from Wadegaon.

The injured, Pratibha Lad (Wadala), Mohini Vandev Bhore (18, Rajura Bazaar) were rushed to a hospital in Nagpur for further treatment. Their condition is reported to be critical.