ETV Bharat / state

2 Killed, 3 Injured As Car Plunges Into Gorge in Uttarakhand Village

Two dead, three injured as car plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand. ( ETV Bharat )

Vikasnagar: Two people were killed, and three others sustained serious injuries after a car carrying five people veered off the road and plunged nearly 100 meters into a gorge near Kaletha village in Uttarakhand's Chakrata on Sunday.

Rescue teams, assisted by local residents, pulled the victims from the gorge before shifting the injured to CHC Sahiya. The deceased have been identified as Shanki (24), a resident of Sainik Vihar, Kankarkheda, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and Rishabh.

The injured are Vishu (21), resident of Shivla Kalan, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh; Bhuvan Sharma (22), resident of Noorpur, Shivla Kalan, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh; and Prashant, resident of Kiratpur, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accident took place near Kaletha village when the car (registration number UP 15 DB 8712) went out of control and fell into a deep gorge.