2 Killed, 3 Injured As Car Plunges Into Gorge in Uttarakhand Village
A vehicle carrying five tourists loses control near Kaletha village on the Sahiya-Kwanu road; two are dead and three others are injured.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Vikasnagar: Two people were killed, and three others sustained serious injuries after a car carrying five people veered off the road and plunged nearly 100 meters into a gorge near Kaletha village in Uttarakhand's Chakrata on Sunday.
Rescue teams, assisted by local residents, pulled the victims from the gorge before shifting the injured to CHC Sahiya. The deceased have been identified as Shanki (24), a resident of Sainik Vihar, Kankarkheda, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and Rishabh.
The injured are Vishu (21), resident of Shivla Kalan, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh; Bhuvan Sharma (22), resident of Noorpur, Shivla Kalan, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh; and Prashant, resident of Kiratpur, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.
According to the police, the accident took place near Kaletha village when the car (registration number UP 15 DB 8712) went out of control and fell into a deep gorge.
Rescue teams, along with local residents, evacuated all the occupants, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, a police official said.
Earlier, local residents informed the Chakrata Tehsil administration and the police about the accident. Upon receiving the information, police teams from Kalsi and Chakrata police stations, along with Tehsil officials and the Fire Service unit from Dakpathar, arrived at the scene.
The injured were initially treated at the Sahiya health centre. Given the critical condition of two of the victims, doctors referred them to a higher medical facility.
The group had travelled to Chakrata for an outing when the accident occurred. Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.
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