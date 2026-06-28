Four Killed As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Himachal’s Chamba
The accident took place late at night on the Nakrod-Himgiri road
Published : June 28, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Chamba: Four people were killed after a car fell into a gorge in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.
According to the police, the accident took place late at night on the Nakrod-Himgiri road when a car fell into a deep gorge. Locals found out about the accident in the morning and quickly informed the police.
On receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene and started rescue operations. The team managed to retrieve the bodies from the gorge. Chamba District Superintendent of Police, Vijay Kumar Saklani, said that the police are investigating the cause of the accident. He confirmed that rescue operations began immediately after the information was received.
The accident has brought sadness to many families. This is not the first time such an incident has happened in Chamba. In June alone, several major road accidents have taken place in the district.
In another recent case, an Alto car lost control on the Samra-Urei link road in Bharmour subdivision and fell about 300 feet down a gorge on Saturday morning. Three people died at the spot, and a woman died on the way to the hospital. Another person was seriously injured and is currently being treated at the Medical College in Chamba.
Local people are worried about the frequent accidents and are asking for better road safety in the area.
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