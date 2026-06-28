ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Himachal’s Chamba

Chamba: Four people were killed after a car fell into a gorge in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place late at night on the Nakrod-Himgiri road when a car fell into a deep gorge. Locals found out about the accident in the morning and quickly informed the police.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene and started rescue operations. The team managed to retrieve the bodies from the gorge. Chamba District Superintendent of Police, Vijay Kumar Saklani, said that the police are investigating the cause of the accident. He confirmed that rescue operations began immediately after the information was received.