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306 Killed, 49 Missing In Ethnic Violence Since May 2023: Manipur Home Minister Tells Assembly

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam Singh addresses the 8th Session of the 12th State Legislative Assembly at the Manipur Legislative Assembly, in Imphal on Wednesday, Sept 2, 2026. ( ANI )

Imphal: At least 306 people have been killed, and 49 are still missing in the ethnic violence that broke out in May 2023, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam told the assembly on Thursday.

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities started on May 3, 2023, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribes status.

Responding to a query by BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh on the second day of the ongoing assembly session, Konthoujam said, "Since the violence started on May 3, 2023, 306 people have died, and 49 people are still missing as of August 31, 2026."