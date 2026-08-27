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Four Killed, One Missing As Militants Ambush Vehicle In Manipur's Kangpokpi

All four, belonging to the Liangmai Naga community, died on the spot. The bodies are being brought to Senapati district hospital.

Manipur Kangpokpi
Representational Image (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : August 27, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Imphal: At least four people were killed in an ambush by armed militants in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Thursday, officials said. Another person went missing after the militants attacked a vehicle in an isolated area between Makui Ashang and Thabamba Naga, they said.

All four, belonging to the Liangmai Naga community, died on the spot. The bodies are being brought to Senapati district hospital. Following the killing, the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) forced shops and business establishments in Senapati district headquarters town to down shutters.

More details to follow....

TAGGED:

NAGA COMMUNITY
MANIPUR
MANIPUR MILITANTS ATTACK
MANIPUR KANGPOKPI

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