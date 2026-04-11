ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed, 18 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Bihar's Katihar

Katihar: At least seven people were killed and 18 others injured following a collision involving a bus, a truck, and a pickup van in Bihar’s Katihar district on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident took place on NH-31 in Kodha block of Katihar, SP Shikhar Choudhary told reporters.

The injured people have been taken to the nearest government hospital.