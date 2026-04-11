Seven Killed, 18 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Bihar's Katihar
SP Shikhar Choudhary said that the accident took place on NH-31 in the Kodha block of Katihar.
Representational Image (IANS)
Published : April 11, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
Katihar: At least seven people were killed and 18 others injured following a collision involving a bus, a truck, and a pickup van in Bihar’s Katihar district on Saturday evening, police said.
The accident took place on NH-31 in Kodha block of Katihar, SP Shikhar Choudhary told reporters.
The injured people have been taken to the nearest government hospital.
The SP said that the casualty figure may increase.
More to follow....
Also Read
Three Dead, One Missing As Car Crashes Into River In Bihar's Madhepura