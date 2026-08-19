Kolkata Hotel Building Fire: 4-Year-Old Among 9 Killed, Deceased Include Bangladeshis; Police Form SIT
Nine people were killed, and six others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at a hotel in Kolkata early Wednesday.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 8:07 AM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
Kolkata: A four-year-old and two women were among nine killed in a fire at a five-storey commercial building that houses several hotels during the small hours in Mirza Galib Street in Central Kolkata, on Wednesday. The deceased also include Bangladeshi nationals.
A Kolkata police official said five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that erupted around 1.45 am and six people who have been injured in the fire have been admitted to City hospitals. Police, Fire Brigade and Disaster Management Department personnel carried out a joint-rescue operation.
According to a senior official from the spot, 80 people have been rescued from the dingy building. Fire and Emergency Services Minister Kaushik Chowdhury said the deceased include both Indians and Bangladeshis.
Kolkata Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) comprising six officers and led by an IPS officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner (Detective Department) to probe the incident.
"We are trying to establish their identities. The situation inside this building is very bad. There are several hotels inside this building. I am shocked to see what was going on here," Chowdhury said. He paid a visit to the site.
"Dense smoke made it difficult for firefighters to climb the staircase and reach the upper floors. Nine people have died, and six were injured," the news agency reported citing a police officer.
Police listed the deceased as six men, two women and a four-year-old child, and are working to establish their identities.
"Our priority is to rescue those trapped and determine the reasons for the fire. The flames have been doused, but the building is very hot. The cooling process is underway," the officer added.
According to the minister, the deaths could have been due to suffocation. He said those who were staying in these hotels could not escape and most of the rooms did not have windows, adding that they were able to rescue a couple from one of the rooms which had a window.
The minister told PTI that the fire could have been caused by an electrical short-circuit. He said a team of forensic experts was gathering evidence from the site and assured that stringent action would be taken against the hotel authorities for their lapses.
"We have not filed any FIR but will do so. I'm amazed how the former administration gave permission to such hotels to operate. We are not shrugging responsibilities but want to assure you that all those behind this mishap will face stringent actions," the minister said.
He said the building management had failed to comply with "basic safety and construction norms," adding that there were several irregularities in the functioning of the hotel. He announced that a state-wide fire audit will be carried out at hotels across the state.
West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Department headquarters is in the vicinity of the commercial building which was ravaged by the fire.
Police are on the lookout for the building owner.
"A case is being registered at the New Market Police Station, with police initiating proceedings against the owner," a police official privy to the investigation said. He added that police have begun raids at the owner's residence as part of efforts to trace him. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the fire and whether safety regulations were violated, he added.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Suvendu Adhikari is likely to visit the site of the fire.
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