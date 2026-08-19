ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Hotel Building Fire: 4-Year-Old Among 9 Killed, Deceased Include Bangladeshis; Police Form SIT

At Least 9 Dead In Fire At Hotel In Kolkata, More Casualties Feared ( Screengrab )

Kolkata: A four-year-old and two women were among nine killed in a fire at a five-storey commercial building that houses several hotels during the small hours in Mirza Galib Street in Central Kolkata, on Wednesday. The deceased also include Bangladeshi nationals.

A Kolkata police official said five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that erupted around 1.45 am and six people who have been injured in the fire have been admitted to City hospitals. Police, Fire Brigade and Disaster Management Department personnel carried out a joint-rescue operation.

According to a senior official from the spot, 80 people have been rescued from the dingy building. Fire and Emergency Services Minister Kaushik Chowdhury said the deceased include both Indians and Bangladeshis.

Nine people were killed, and six others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at a hotel in Kolkata early Wednesday. (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) comprising six officers and led by an IPS officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner (Detective Department) to probe the incident.

"We are trying to establish their identities. The situation inside this building is very bad. There are several hotels inside this building. I am shocked to see what was going on here," Chowdhury said. He paid a visit to the site.

"Dense smoke made it difficult for firefighters to climb the staircase and reach the upper floors. Nine people have died, and six were injured," the news agency reported citing a police officer.

Police listed the deceased as six men, two women and a four-year-old child, and are working to establish their identities.

"Our priority is to rescue those trapped and determine the reasons for the fire. The flames have been doused, but the building is very hot. The cooling process is underway," the officer added.