5 From Meghalaya Among 9 Killed In Hotel Fire In West Bengal's Tarapith
The injured people were taken to the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital, police said.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM IST
Tarapith: Nine people, including five from Meghalaya and four from West Bengal's Alipurduar district, were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a hotel in Tarapith, a temple town in Birbhum district, police said on Monday. A total of 34 people were rescued safely, police added.
The incident that took place on Sunday night has raised serious questions on the establishment's safety measures, specifically regarding the fire alarm system and emergency exits. Reports indicate that the fire alarm sounded long after the fire had already spread through the hotel. It is alleged that although the hotel had an emergency exit, it was locked.
Police have detained Kalyan Pal, the hotel owner's son, for questioning.
Rescued pilgrims told the police that as the fire spread towards the main entrance, they attempted to reach the emergency exit but found it locked. Consequently, they fled to the roof to save their lives, only to find the rooftop door locked as well.
According to the state government's list , the victims from Meghalaya have identified as Rajendra Nath, his wife Asha Nath and Barun Modak and his two children, Shibraj Modak (10) and Aushnath Modak (8). They were residents of Shibbari Baganara area in Meghalaya.
The victims from Alipurduar have been identified as Kamal Roy, Amit Pal, Subir Saha, and Rajesh Sharma.
Eight of the deceased were trapped in their hotel rooms and died after sustaining severe burns while Rajesh Sharma passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
The Birbhum district administration has contacted the family members of the victims and is coordinating with the Meghalaya government to hand over the bodies following postmortem.
Police have cordoned off the hotel and initiated an investigation into various allegations, including lack of fire safety measures.
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