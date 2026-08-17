ETV Bharat / state

5 From Meghalaya Among 9 Killed In Hotel Fire In West Bengal's Tarapith

Police in the area adjacent to the hotel which caught fire in West Bengal's Birbhum district on August 17, 2026. ( ETV Bharat )

Tarapith: Nine people, including five from Meghalaya and four from West Bengal's Alipurduar district, were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a hotel in Tarapith, a temple town in Birbhum district, police said on Monday. A total of 34 people were rescued safely, police added.

The incident that took place on Sunday night has raised serious questions on the establishment's safety measures, specifically regarding the fire alarm system and emergency exits. Reports indicate that the fire alarm sounded long after the fire had already spread through the hotel. It is alleged that although the hotel had an emergency exit, it was locked.

Police have detained Kalyan Pal, the hotel owner's son, for questioning.

A fire broke out at a Bideshini Hotel in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday (ETV Bharat)

Rescued pilgrims told the police that as the fire spread towards the main entrance, they attempted to reach the emergency exit but found it locked. Consequently, they fled to the roof to save their lives, only to find the rooftop door locked as well.