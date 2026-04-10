ETV Bharat / state

6 Killed, 3 Injured In Collision Between Two Cars In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

Kanker: Six members of a family were killed and three others seriously injured after two cars collided on National Highway-30 in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday. The accident occurred late Thursday night near Nathia Navagaon village under Kanker Kotwali police station limits, a senior police official said.

Citing preliminary information, he said seven members of the Mandavi family from Udkuda village in the Charama area were returning from a wedding in Chivaraj village when their car collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.