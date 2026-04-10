6 Killed, 3 Injured In Collision Between Two Cars In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker
The accident occurred late Thursday night near Nathia Navagaon village under Kanker Kotwali police station limits, a senior police official said.
By PTI
Published : April 10, 2026 at 8:59 AM IST
Kanker: Six members of a family were killed and three others seriously injured after two cars collided on National Highway-30 in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday. The accident occurred late Thursday night near Nathia Navagaon village under Kanker Kotwali police station limits, a senior police official said.
Citing preliminary information, he said seven members of the Mandavi family from Udkuda village in the Charama area were returning from a wedding in Chivaraj village when their car collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.
The impact left both vehicles badly mangled. Six people, including three women, a child and two men, died on the spot in one car, while another passenger was seriously injured, he said. Two people in the other car also suffered grievous injuries.
On being alerted about it, Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha and other police officials rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to the Kanker Medical College hospital, he said. Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.