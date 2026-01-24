ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed, Three Injured In Collision Between SUV, Truck In Gujarat’s Banaskantha

Palanpur: Six persons, including a woman, were killed and three others injured when a truck collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred on the Abu-Palanpur highway near Iqbalgadh village around 7 pm, they said.

Citing a preliminary probe, police said the truck, which was heading from Gujarat towards Rajasthan, jumped over the road divider and hit an SUV coming from the opposite direction. After the accident, the truck driver escaped from the spot, abandoning the vehicle, said inspector P D Gohil from Amirgadh police station.