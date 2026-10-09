ETV Bharat / state

7 Killed, 20 Injured In Truck-Pickup Collision In Gujarat's Kutch

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Bhuj: Seven workers were killed and over 20 others injured when a truck collided head-on with a pickup truck in Gujarat’s Kutch district in the early hours of Friday, police said. The accident occurred between 3 am and 4 am inside the Renewable Energy Park near Khavda, they said.

“A truck and a Bolero Camper (pickup truck) travelling in opposite directions collided. The impact left the pickup truck mangled,” said sub-inspector MB Chavda from Khavda police station. The official said all the accident victims were occupants of the pickup truck.