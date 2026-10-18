MP: At Least 13 Killed As Truck Runs Over Devotees Near Gwalior’s Sheetla Mata temple
The incident occurred at around 1:30 AM when a paddy-laden truck travelling from Chhinor direction lost control on steep slope where heavy vehicles are restricted.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 7:04 AM IST
Gwalior: At least 13 people were killed, and over 30 others were injured after an out-of-control truck crashed into devotees gathered near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior late Saturday night, police said. Seven of the injured are in critical condition.
The incident occurred at around 1:30 AM when a paddy-laden truck travelling from the Chhinor direction lost control on a steep slope where heavy vehicles are restricted.
Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh said, "This is a tragic incident where pilgrims were travelling to Sheetla Mata Temple in large numbers. The road coming from the Chhinor side has a steep slope where heavy traffic is restricted. Around 1.30 AM, a truck loaded with paddy was stopped there."
Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: Twelve people were killed and 39 injured after a truck went out of control while descending a hill near the historic Sheetla Mata Temple, around 18 km from the district headquarters. The injured, including children, women and two police personnel, were… pic.twitter.com/ppghnueMaP— IANS (@ians_india) October 17, 2026
"It broke through the police barricades, suddenly lost control, came down, and crashed into the outer wall and gate of the temple. The devotees who were on the road were crushed underneath it, leading to this accident," Singh said. "Two police personnel who were on duty at the spot were also injured, and their treatment is ongoing," he added.
According to Dr Sudhir Saxena, Superintendent of Jayarogya Hospital, "Of those brought to the trauma centre, 13 have been confirmed dead. However, only eight of the deceased have been identified. Seven injured are in critical condition while twenty-seven patients have various injuries." Saxena added that information about the injured is also being collected from other hospitals.
Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan also detailed the incident, saying that after receiving the information regarding the accident, ambulances and other vehicles were dispatched for the relief operation.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Early morning visuals from the spot where a truck ran over several people near Sheetla Mata Mandir in Gwalior, claiming the lives of 11 people and leaving 29 people injured pic.twitter.com/zyoabIhQ8a— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
"Today, at around 1.30 AM, information was received that a truck coming from the direction of Chhinor towards the temple lost control and veered continuously to the left. Immediately, news of the accident started coming in, and ambulances and other vehicles were dispatched, she said.
The collector further said that the death toll is over a dozen. "So far, 29 injuries have been confirmed, and most have been identified. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including Jayarogya Hospital. Two police officers on duty were also injured in the accident," the collector added
Chauhan noted that authorities had launched an investigation into how the truck managed to pass through the barricades and police checkpoint established along the road during Navratri. "A stopper and a police checkpoint were present on that road during Navratri, so how the vehicle managed to get inside is a matter of investigation. We have also sent an RTO team to inspect the truck mechanically and find out what issue occurred and how it veered to the left," she said.
She added, "As for the injured undergoing treatment, the team is continuously performing CT scans and X-rays to ensure their treatment is properly aligned."
An eyewitness to the scene and brother of an injured person said that the truck was overloaded. It came suddenly and lost control, killing several people on the spot. "I saw some people die on the spot. The truck was overloaded; it came suddenly and ran over some shops and people. My brother also sustained injuries. There is still chaos at the scene of the incident," he said. Further details are awaited.
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