ETV Bharat / state

MP: At Least 13 Killed As Truck Runs Over Devotees Near Gwalior’s Sheetla Mata temple

Gwalior: At least 13 people were killed, and over 30 others were injured after an out-of-control truck crashed into devotees gathered near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior late Saturday night, police said. Seven of the injured are in critical condition.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 AM when a paddy-laden truck travelling from the Chhinor direction lost control on a steep slope where heavy vehicles are restricted.

Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh said, "This is a tragic incident where pilgrims were travelling to Sheetla Mata Temple in large numbers. The road coming from the Chhinor side has a steep slope where heavy traffic is restricted. Around 1.30 AM, a truck loaded with paddy was stopped there."

"It broke through the police barricades, suddenly lost control, came down, and crashed into the outer wall and gate of the temple. The devotees who were on the road were crushed underneath it, leading to this accident," Singh said. "Two police personnel who were on duty at the spot were also injured, and their treatment is ongoing," he added.

According to Dr Sudhir Saxena, Superintendent of Jayarogya Hospital, "Of those brought to the trauma centre, 13 have been confirmed dead. However, only eight of the deceased have been identified. Seven injured are in critical condition while twenty-seven patients have various injuries." Saxena added that information about the injured is also being collected from other hospitals.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan also detailed the incident, saying that after receiving the information regarding the accident, ambulances and other vehicles were dispatched for the relief operation.

"Today, at around 1.30 AM, information was received that a truck coming from the direction of Chhinor towards the temple lost control and veered continuously to the left. Immediately, news of the accident started coming in, and ambulances and other vehicles were dispatched, she said.