ETV Bharat / state

6 Killed, Several Injured As Pickup Van Overturns in Gujarat's Valsad District

Valsad: Six persons, including three children, were killed and several others injured when a packed pickup van overturned in Kaprada taluka of Gujarat's Valsad district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The van was carrying around 30 people, all of them from Girnara village, to a wedding. It overturned after the driver lost control of the wheel, killing three children, two women and a man, said inspector D N Vanza of Karpada police station. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, and further details were awaited, he said.