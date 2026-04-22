6 Killed, Several Injured As Pickup Van Overturns in Gujarat's Valsad District
The van was carrying around 30 people, and it overturned after the driver lost control of the wheel
By PTI
Published : April 22, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Valsad: Six persons, including three children, were killed and several others injured when a packed pickup van overturned in Kaprada taluka of Gujarat's Valsad district on Wednesday evening, police said.
The van was carrying around 30 people, all of them from Girnara village, to a wedding. It overturned after the driver lost control of the wheel, killing three children, two women and a man, said inspector D N Vanza of Karpada police station. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, and further details were awaited, he said.
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