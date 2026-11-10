ETV Bharat / state

Three Members Of Family Killed, Four Injured As House Collapses In MP's Singrauli

Three members of a family, among them a two-year-old girl, were killed and four others sustained injuries in the incident of house collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district ( IANS )

Singrauli: Three members of a family, among them a two-year-old girl, were killed and four others sustained injuries after a mud house collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Monday in the Jalhathani Tola area of Barhapan village under the Kotwali police station limits, about 25 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were asleep in the house when it suddenly collapsed and was reduced to rubble. The entire family was trapped under the debris.

Kotwali police station in-charge Abhimanyu Dwivedi identified the deceased as Arun Vishwakarma (36), his mother Satuliya Devi (65), and his two-year-old daughter Pushpa.

Upon receiving information about the collapse, police and district administration personnel rushed to the scene and deployed an excavator to clear the debris and rescue those trapped beneath.