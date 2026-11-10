Three Members Of Family Killed, Four Injured As House Collapses In MP's Singrauli
The incident occurred around 10 pm on Monday in the Jalhathani Tola area of Barhapan village when the victims were asleep in the house
By PTI
Published : November 10, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Singrauli: Three members of a family, among them a two-year-old girl, were killed and four others sustained injuries after a mud house collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred around 10 pm on Monday in the Jalhathani Tola area of Barhapan village under the Kotwali police station limits, about 25 km from the district headquarters, an official said.
According to eyewitnesses, the victims were asleep in the house when it suddenly collapsed and was reduced to rubble. The entire family was trapped under the debris.
Kotwali police station in-charge Abhimanyu Dwivedi identified the deceased as Arun Vishwakarma (36), his mother Satuliya Devi (65), and his two-year-old daughter Pushpa.
Upon receiving information about the collapse, police and district administration personnel rushed to the scene and deployed an excavator to clear the debris and rescue those trapped beneath.
Dwivedi said the bodies of the three victims were sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examinations following preliminary inquest proceedings (panchnama), while the four injured family members were admitted to a private hospital.
Villagers noted that the family had received financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for a new house, and construction was underway when the tragedy struck.
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