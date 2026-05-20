ETV Bharat / state

UP: Four Killed, Two Injured As Car Rams Truck On NH-9 In Amroha

Amroha: Four persons were killed and two others seriously injured after a WagonR car rammed into a truck on National Highway-9 in the Amroha district early Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near the Nayara petrol pump at Khyalipur Dhal in the Gajraula police station area around 4 am. Police said the impact of the collision was so severe that the car was badly mangled.

Circle Officer Anjali Kataria said the deceased included the car driver Mohammad Salman, a resident of Rampur, and three passengers identified as Naseem, Haris, and Mashooq, all residents of Malda district in West Bengal.

According to police, the victims were students of a madrasa in Varanasi and had recently visited Bareilly. They were travelling towards Delhi in different vehicles and were scheduled to board a train to Varanasi from the national capital when the accident took place.