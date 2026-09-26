ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Two Injured As Car Overturns On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Agra: Three people were killed, and two others were injured when a car travelling from Delhi to Ballia overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway here on Saturday morning, police said. All five men, residents of Delhi, were travelling to Ballia for some work when the accident occurred at around 7.30 am in the Dauki police station area, Assistant Commissioner of Police Imran Ahmed said.

The deceased were identified as Jaiprakash (32), Bhupendra (35) and Kapil (31), and the injured were identified as Yashwant (33), who was driving the car, and Chandrakant (35), who was seated beside him, police said.