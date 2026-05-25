ETV Bharat / state

2 Women Killed, 20 Persons Injured As Bus Overturns In Gujarat's Rajkot

Rajkot: A woman and her daughter-in-law were killed, and about 20 others were injured after a private bus ferrying devotees to religious places overturned near Gondal town in Gujarat's Rajkot district early on Monday, police said. The accident occurred near Vorakotda village in Gondal taluka at around 4.30 am when the bus driver attempted to reverse the vehicle to give way to an oncoming truck on a narrow single-lane road, an official said.

The bus, carrying as many as 60 devotees, left Gondal on Sunday morning for visits to religious places, including Bagdana. The incident took place on Monday when the devotees were returning, according to police.

The driver lost control while reversing the vehicle, and the bus overturned into a roadside field situated below the elevated road, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rajkot Rural, Prakhar Kumar said.