ETV Bharat / state

Suspected Militants Gun Down Man, Injure 4 Others In Manipur

Imphal: A 36-year-old man was shot dead and four others were injured after suspected militants launched a gun attack at a village in Manipur's Kamjong district on Saturday, police said.

They fired several rounds of bullets at the Kuki village of Chassad at around 2.30 pm, following which an exchange of fire was reported between a local armed group and the suspected militants, a senior officer said. "The gunfight is still underway in the evening," he said.

"Village head Thangjahou Haokip (48), and four others - Khailun Haokip, Seikhohou, Hegin Haokip and Seipao Haokip - were injured after the suspected militants attacked the village. All the injured were taken to a hospital where Seikhohou succumbed to his injuries," the officer said.

The Committee on Tribal Unity, in a statement, condemned the attack on Chassad village and urged the state government to deploy central forces there.