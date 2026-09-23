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Four Killed After Being Hit By Train In Srikakulam District

The four students died while the injured were shifted to the Tekkali district hospital for treatment.

Srikakulam train accident
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 23, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Srikakulam: Four students were killed, and another one was injured after they were struck by the Rajyarani Express at Burma Colony near Tekkali in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to preliminary information, the five students were walking on the railway track when the train hit them. The injured student was immediately shifted to the Tekkali district hospital. The accident happened while they were leaving Naupada and coming to Tekkali. The locals said that the deceased were intermediate students. Tekkali Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Krishnamurthy and police reached the spot and started an investigation

Full details of the incident are awaited.

TAGGED:

TRAIN COLLISION
SRIKAKULAM DISTRICT TRAIN ACCIDENT
TEKKALI
SRIKAKULAM TRAIN ACCIDENT

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