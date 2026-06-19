ETV Bharat / state

2 Khalistani Operatives Involved In Targeting Rail Corridor In Punjab Deported From Malaysia

Chandigarh: Punjab Police apprehended two wanted operatives linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) at the Delhi airport following their deportation from Malaysia, a top official said on Friday. The deportation of the two accused, Gurwinder Singh of Ambala and Manjeet Singh of Patiala, was secured by Punjab Police with the cooperation of central agencies and Royal Malaysia Police. They were brought to Delhi on Wednesday.

Gurwinder and Manjeet were key Malaysia-based nodes of a KZF-backed terror module involved in targeting critical railway infrastructure, including the Dedicated Freight Corridor lines in Punjab, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

The accused were apprehended by Punjab Police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, upon their arrival and brought to Punjab for further investigation, he said.