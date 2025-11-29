ETV Bharat / state

5 Jharkhand Migrants Stranded In Cameroon To Return Home On Tuesday

Ranchi: Five migrant workers from Jharkhand stranded in the central African country of Cameroon and facing financial problems due to the denial of salary will return home on Tuesday, officials said.

Team leader of the State Migrant Control Room (Labour department) Shikha Lakra told PTI that the matter was brought before the Labour department by a social activist Sikander Ali, and after talks with Indian Embassy officials in Cameroon and completion of all formalities, the workers have their flight tickets booked for return to India.

"We got in touch with the Indian Embassy and shared all the documents of the workers and the employers (a Mumbai-based private company). The Indian Embassy got in touch with the local authorities and managed to clear the five months pending salaries of each of the five workers. The flight tickets of the workers have been booked on Monday for their return to Mumbai. The flight will land on Tuesday," said Lakra.