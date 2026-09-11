ETV Bharat / state

Four Jalpaiguri School Students Accused Of Beating Up Headmaster To Get Transfer Certificates

Kolkata: West Bengal School Education Minister Dipak Barman on Friday announced that transfer certificates (TCs) will be issued to four class 10 students accused of assaulting the headmaster of their institute.

While these students are barred from continuing their studies at Jalpaiguri Zilla School, Barman said they will be permitted to get admitted to other institutes to safeguard their academic future.

The minister visited the 150-year-old government school in Jalpaiguri town during the day and held a meeting with department officials and school staff. During the meeting, the minister asked the District Inspector (DI) of schools to issue TCs to the four accused students by Saturday. Officials later said the four are students of class 10.

Following a controversy over a special midday meal on September 8, headmaster Dharmachand Barui was pushed to the ground and punched by a group of students, leading to his hospitalisation. Barui was also accused of beating up a few students before the incident.